Live Nation Announces Its Live Music Sustainability Program, Green Nation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment announced the launch of their new environmental initiative aimed at developing a sustainable live music ecosystem, the Green Nation Touring Program.

The Green Nation Touring Program will allow Live Nation to assist artists in developing and scaling sustainable touring practices, including all aspects of the touring cycle.

According to Live Nation, the program will focus on a number of key areas:

PLANNING: green venue selection, maximize efficient routing, evaluate transportation options, and more

PRODUCTION: stage design to power requirements can also be measured and optimized

SOURCING: conscious and equitable sourcing options across merch, catering and other vendor supplies

COMMUNITY: enhancing engagement with every community that touches a tour from fans, to crew, to the local market and brand partners

To oversee the new initiative, Live Nation has promoted Lucy August-Perna to Director, Global Sustainability. August-Perna has been a part of the live nation team since 2016 and has overseen the entertainment company’s efforts to become more sustainable, with the implementation of measures such as waste reduction, energy efficiency, and fan and employee engagement across all Live Nation owned and operated venues in the U.S.

Before she signed on with the Live Nation team, August-Perna spent nearly a decade working with touring artists on environmental impact reduction strategies.

As part of the program, Live Nation has also partnered with UK based not-for-profit think tank and creative consultant Julie’s Bicycle to develop new tools and resources, as well as a green tour certification program. Green Nation is also developing standardized impact measurement tools for worldwide operations, and created a venue survey to assess the sustainability of 3rd party venue options.

“Live Nation has the opportunity and the responsibility to provide artists and fans with live music experiences that protect our planet,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. “We’re inspired by artists who are continually pushing for greener options, and as we develop those best practices the Green Nation Touring Program will help make them standards in the industry so collectively we can all make the biggest impact possible.”