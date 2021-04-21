Report: Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue In Critical Condition Following Attempted Robbery

DAVIE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith of the hip-hop/R&B group Pretty Ricky, is reportedly in critical condition following a shooting in Davie, Florida.

According to WPLG-10, police in Davie are investigating a shooting that occurred late on Monday at a local bowling alley. Police did not name a victim in the shooting but TMZ reported that it was Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue.

Police told WPLG that the shooting was preceded by a fight following an attempted robbery. The victim, identified by TMZ as Baby Blue, was shot in the shoulder and transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

According to TMZ, Baby Blue was in South Florida for a release party for his latest track, “Jerry Rice.”