London Club Orange Yard Announces Its 2021 Lineup

(CelebrityAccess) — After an extensive refit and shutdown amid the pandemic, London nightclub Orange Yard announced the initial artist lineup for their 2021 season, which kicks off on May 17th.

Located in London’s Soho neighborhood, the club features a custom-designed eight-piece Funktion One sound system along with a full acoustic treatment for the venue.

The club also features a 300-capacity main performance space as well as a newly added outdoor terrace.

“We are over the moon to be reopening on May 17th for our series of socially distanced shows, featuring international as well as local London talent. We have recently renovated our Funktion One system to provide unmatched sound clarity across the full breadth of the dance floor, making Orange Yard the perfect space to experience house music in the West End, with an unparalleled sound and musical experience,” Orange Yard said in a statement.

The initial lineup for the 2021 season includes Mike Dunn, Viken Arman, Kevin de Vries, Briana Knauss and Chelina Manuhutu.

As well, local brands such as Lost Paradiso, Frame, Eastern Grooves, La Dense, Way Out, Oscillate, Deep Into Soul, Care3, Disturbia, Concrete Music, Danza and more will also curate their own special events at the Orange Yard this year.