Brianna Shebby Joins UTA As An Agent

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency has hired talent exec Brianna Shebby as an agent in the Unscripted Television division.

Shebby, who is based in UTA’s Los Angeles offices, will report to Partners and Co-Heads of Unscripted Television David Kirsch and Geoff Suddleson.

“Brianna is a tremendously talented and well-respected agent and we are thrilled to have her join our team at UTA,” said Kirsch and Suddleson. “Providing our clients with exceptional opportunities is paramount, and we are excited to welcome a top talent who will help elevate our portfolio of services.”

Shebby brings significant experience to her new role at UTA, having worked with numerous production companies and talent across film, television, music and sports, including Nobody’s Hero, NASCAR, Lizzo, Pilgrim Studios, Lilly Singh, Love Productions, 44 Blue, Nneka Onuorah, Travis Kelce, Reba McEntire, and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media, among others.

Before she joined UTA, Shebby was an agent in WME’s Non-Scripted Television department. She is a graduate of the University of California, Davis, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications.

“The UTA unscripted team is an industry force and I look forward to joining their innovative group at a time of great momentum,” said Shebby. “I deeply admire the work they’ve accomplished over the years and I’m excited to bring a diverse skillset to service our collective roster.”