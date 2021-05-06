The Lefsetz Podcast: Tom Freston

Tom Freston was CEO of MTV Networks and then Viacom and is presently Chairman of the One Campaign, as well as an advisor to Vice and other companies. Tom is a fount of knowledge and insight, and he’s down to earth and friendly. It’s one thing to be a manager of people, quite another to be able to deliver live. We cover Africa, Afghanistan, Tom’s upbringing, his clothing company in Asia and, of course, we go in-depth into MTV. He was was so good, I tingled. You absolutely do not want to miss this!

