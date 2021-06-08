Foo Fighters To Perform At MSG’s June 20th Return To Live Shows

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters are set to take the stage for the reopening of New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden for a concert on June 20th, marking the first full-capacity concert in more than 460 days.

“The Garden is ready to rock. We’ve been waiting for this moment for 15 months and are excited to finally welcome a packed house of roaring, fully-vaccinated Foo Fighters fans to Madison Square Garden,” said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” said Dave Grohl. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”

To attend the show, fans will be required to present one of three options for entry to Madison Square Garden: proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative antigen COVID-19 test, or a negative PCR COVID-19 test, with an appropriate ID matching the name on their documentation.

Guests over the age of 16 with tickets in a vaccinated section will need to provide proof of full vaccination prior to entering the section.

According to MSG, they have partnered with Ambulnz to provide onsite antigen COVID-19 testing on event days, with the results available in 30 minutes for a $30 dollar charge.

Fans can also use New York State’s Excelsior Pass, which provides digital verification which provides digital proof of vaccination.

Tickets for the show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning June 11 via Ticketmaster.