Dolly Parton Announces $500 Million Expansion At Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Dolly Parton revealed plans for a major expansion of her Dollywood Resort and Theme Park in Pigeon Forge over the next decade.

The proposed $500 million expansion includes the addition of the 302-room HeartSong Lodge & Resort located a short distance away from the theme park and adjacent to Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.

According to Dollywood’s website, the HeartSong Lodge will feature five floors of guest rooms that include theme suites and loft rooms, and a central four story atrium with a large central fireplace.

The lodge will also feature a range of culinary and shopping experiences.

Dollywood President Eugene Naughton also teased a “record-breaking” for the resort and theme park complex. He did not provide details about the attraction but said it would be revealed in 2023.

“I’m so proud of this place that we’ve been able to build here in the Smokies,” Parton said in a statement on her website. “I always dreamed of accomplishing two things with Dollywood. I wanted to give jobs to the folks who live here and I wanted to give visitors another reason to come and experience the beauty of the Smoky Mountains. We celebrated our 35th season last year, so I think it is fair to say we’ve been able to do that.”

According to Dollywood, the resort welcomes more than 3 million visitors annually, making the Pigeon Forge campus the most visited ticketed attraction in Tennessee.