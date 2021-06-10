Big Sky Amphitheater Cancels Its 2021 Concert Season

(CelebrityAccess) — Knitting Factory Entertainment announced the cancellation of the Big Sky Amphitheater’s entire 2021 concert season.

A reason for the cancellations was not provided but a statement from KFE said all shows were being rescheduled for next year.

Affected shows include Ween, who were scheduled to perform on June 29th; The Avett Brothers, who were lined up for July 19th; and The Dead South, who were slated to appear at Big Sky on July 28th.

According to the statement, fans can hold on to their ticket for the eventual rescheduled date or can seek a refund at the point of purchase.