Lyte Names Jorgen Bocklage CFO

(CelebrityAccess) — Event ticket reservation platform Lyte announced the appointment of Jorgen Bocklage as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer.

As CFO, Bocklage will coordinate with Lyte CEO Ant Taylor on fundraising activities and will focus more broadly on various strategic financial initiative in addition to his other responsibilities, which include oversight of administrative and accounting operations.

Additionally, he will expand and develop the company’s relationships with the financial community, including investors, lenders and strategic partners, Lyte said.

“Jorgen arrives right as Lyte is executing against our full vision for improving outcomes for fans and event producers,” says Ant Taylor, Lyte CEO and Founder. “His financial leadership will make us even more effective allies and partners to the live events industry. The next chapter has begun!”

“I am delighted to be joining Lyte”, says Jorgen Bocklage. “They have built an amazing product that is gaining increasing momentum, and I look forward to working with Ant and the entire Lyte team to build upon that momentum as we come out of the pandemic.”

A veteran of the start-up world, Bocklage has held senior finance roles at numerous fintech companies, including MealPal, Behalf, Dashlane, 118 118 Money, and Revoluation Money.

He is a CFA charterholder and graduated from Colby College with a degree in Economics.