Marketing Vet Mike Densmore Joins UTA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAcccess) — United Talent Agency announced the hire of Mike Densmore, who has been named Head of Growth & Innovation of UTA Marketing, the agency’s brand consulting division.

In the newly created role, Densmore will lead UTA Marketing’s new business efforts with clients as well expanding relationships the advertising industry at large.

“Mike is extremely well-respected within the marketing and branding industries, and he has an unparalleled reputation for developing innovative, one-of-a-kind initiatives that leverage entertainment and media to appeal to consumers,” said UTA Marketing co-heads David Anderson and Julian Jacobs. “Mike will be an invaluable asset to our team as we expand our presence in New York and increase our global roster of top-tier brand clients. We are thrilled to welcome him to UTA.”

A veteran marketing exec, Densmore comes to UTA Marketing from Forsman & Bodenfors, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and helped to launch partnerships for brands such as Hyatt, Diageo, YouTube Music and Saucony, among others.

His resumé also includes Bartle Bogle Hegarty, where he served as Chief Growth Office and led the “FU2016” campaign for House of Cards, which won the inaugural Integrated Grand Prix Award at Cannes Lions

Densmore, who will be based in New York, currently sits on the board and serves as the Chair of the Marketing, Technology & Fundraising Committee for Make-A-Wish International.

“I have long admired UTA and am thrilled to join David and Julian’s team. UTA, its clients and partners are not just at the center of culture, they often are anticipating and bringing to life what comes next,” said Densmore. “This is deeply fulfilling creative work, and I can’t wait to utilize the broad scope of talent and resources across the agency to help build off the incredible momentum well underway.”