Atlanta’s Rival Entertainment Announces The Hire Of Marketing Exec Keona Blocker & Veteran Booker Joe Grubb

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Atlanta-based festival and live events producer Rival Entertainment is shaking the dust off from its prolonged COVID-19 slumber and announced the addition of two new senior staff members at its Atlanta headquarters within the iconic Center Stage Theater.

The new hires include Keona Blocker, who has been named marketing manager, with oversight of Rival’s digital marketing and overall concert marketing strategy.

Blocker’s previous marketing experience includes the Cox Media / Experience joint venture live event subscription platform INWEGO, where she was responsible for generating the brand’s marketing campains and overseeing a multi-channel, multi-million dollar annual budget.

Rival also announced the hire of booker/producer Joel Grubb, who joins the programming team for independent venues Center Stage, The Loft & Vinyl, as well as the Rival’s special project and festival business.

Grubb has experience in the market and previously worked as a booker for RCS Productions’ Banjo-B-Que Festival in Augusta, GA, Cumberland Caverns in Tennessee, and Atlanta Botanical Gardens’ Summer Concert Series.

In his new gig at Rival, Grubb will work alongside longtime booker Brandon Mize & Partner Lucy Freas.

According to a statement from Rival, they are currently working to rescheduling events that were postponed during the pandemic last year and creating new events and festivals for the southeast.

They also noted that Rival was the only Atlanta promoter to produce a safe and socially distanced concert experience with Big Night Out at Centennial Olympic Park during the pandemic.