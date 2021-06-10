The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s Merck Mercuriadis

Merck Mercuriadis runs the most talked about company in music today, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which has raised money to purchase the publishing catalogs of such luminaries as Jack Antonoff, Shakira, Steve Winwood, Nikki Sixx, Neil Schon, Mark Ronson, LA Reid, Dave Stewart, Chris Cornell, Chrissie Hynde, Carole Bayer Sager…and even half of Neil Young’s! We cover Merck’s history, his theory in starting Hipgnosis, his relationship with artists and much more. Originally recorded for Canadian Music Week.

