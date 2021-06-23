The Library of Congress Announces The Members Of The Copyright Public Modernization Committee

(CelebrityAccess) — The Library of Congress revealed the list of members selected to serve on the Copyright Public Modernization Committee, which is being convened to provide a public forum for the technology-related aspects of the U.S. Copyright Office’s modernization initiative.

The announced members of the committee include representatives from major trade bodies such as the Recording Academy, and the Picture Licensing Universal System Coalition, as well as academics from Columbia and Carnegie Melon.

The committee also includes representatives from major stakeholders such as Amazon.com, Warner Media, the Internet Archive, and the Digital Public Library of America.

The members of the committee, which was first announced in February, were selected from a pool of applicants based on their ability to represent a broad cross-section of the copyright community and other interested groups, the Library of Congress said.

The committee will meet twice a year through 2024 to publicly share information and answer questions about the IT-related aspects of Copyright Office modernization.

The first CPMC meeting will be hosted by the Library on July 22, 2021.

The full list of committee members

Todd Carpenter – National Information Standards Organization

Wahaj Chaudhry – Amazon.com

Susan Chertkof- Recording Industry Association of America

Brewster Kahle Internet Archive

Roy Kaufman Copyright Clearance Center

Keith Kupferschmid Copyright Alliance

Melissa Levine University of Michigan Library

Pamela Malpas Association of American Literary Agents Copyright Committee co-chair

Micah May Digital Public Library of America

James Neal Columbia University Librarian Emeritus, ALA, ACRL

Kathleen Rodriguez Warner Media

Jeff Sedlik Picture Licensing Universal System (PLUS) Coalition

Scott Weingart Carnegie Mellon