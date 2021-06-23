Strong Ticket Sales Prompt A Venue Change For Insomniac’s Inaugural Day Trip Festival

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After tickets for Insomniac’s house music-focused Day Trip Festival sold out in minutes, organizers responded by moving the event to a larger venue.

The festival will now take place on July 3 and 4 at — The Lot at Hollywood Park, located adjacent to SoFi Stadium.

“An opportunity opened up at a brand new, larger venue, so Day Trip Festival is moving to a new location — The Lot at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium. DTF will take over the massive, beautiful lakefront grounds, with plenty of room for us all to dance in the sunshine with a fishbowl in hand,” Insomniac announced.

According to event organizers, the new lakefront location will allow the festival to spread out more comfortably with an improved layout and will provide space for Insomniac to make a limited number of additional tickets available to fans.

Originally planned to take place at Berth 46 at the LA Waterfront, the inaugural Day Trip Festival features a lineup that includes Chromeo, Diplo, Tchami, John Summit, ARTBAT, Wax Motif, Nora En Pure, VNSSA, Lee Foss, Sofi Tukker, and more.