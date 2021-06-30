Ticketmaster Strikes A Deal With French Ticketing Retailer Carrefour Spectacles

(CelebrityAccess) — Ticketmaster France announced it has struck a partnership to become the official ticketing partner for French ticketing platform Carrefour Spectacles.

Under the terms of the deal, Ticketmaster will facilitate all of Carrefour Spectacles ticketing business, including online sales as well as those at more than 600 retail locations located around France in Carrefour Group supermarkets and hypermarkets.

The agreement will provide Carrefour’s customers with access to Ticketmaster’s technology, including digital tickets, and interactive seat maps that allows fans to preview the view from their prospective seat before making a purchase.

“As we get ready to reopen our industry, we are so pleased to embark on this new partnership,” said Jean-Baptiste Prévoteau, Director of Merchant Services of Carrefour. “Simply put, we think our customers will have a better experience buying tickets with Ticketmaster. Their ability to offer an enriched customer experience alongside unmatched ticketing technology led us to make this change, and we look forward to a very long and prosperous relationship.”

“We’re thrilled to team up with such a major player in the French entertainment industry. Together, we will be able to connect even more French fans to the events they love,” said François Thominet, MD Ticketmaster France. “As we continue to invest and innovate our technology, we look forward to providing Carrefour Spectacles’ customers with the best ticketing experience as they return to live.”