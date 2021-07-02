Enrique Iglesias And Ricky Martin Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Latin pop icon Enrique Iglesias is readying is preparing to return to the road for a tour of North America for a co-headlining Ricky Martin.

The arena run kicks off on September 25th at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and winds up on November 25th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California with stops at major markets such as the Toyota Center in Houston, Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, and The Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The tour will be Iglesias’s first North American tour since 2017 and promoter Live Nation is reportedly already weighing additional dates in several markets due to demand.

Iglesias will be touring in support of his forthcoming studio album, which is due in September. Iglesias provided fans with a preview of his new material with “ME PASÉ” a new single featuring reggaeton star Farruko.

The full list of announced tour dates

Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Arena – September 25th

Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena – September 30th

Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena – October 1st

Boston, MA – TD Garden – October 5th

Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – October 7th

Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – October 8th

Montreal, QC – Centre Bell – October 9th

Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – October 13th

Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – October 14th

Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – October 16th

New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – October 17th

Miami, FL – FTX Arena (Formerly American Airlines Arena) – October 22nd

Miami, FL – FTX Arena (Formerly American Airlines Arena) – October 23rd

Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – October 29th

Orlando, FL – Amway Center – October 30th

Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – November 3rd

Houston, TX – Toyota Center – November 5th

San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center – November 6th

Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena – November 7th

El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center – November 10th

Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena – November 11th

Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center – November 13th

San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose – November 14th

Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center – November 18th

Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center – November 19th

Anaheim, CA – Honda Center – November 20th