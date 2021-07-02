Enrique Iglesias And Ricky Martin Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Latin pop icon Enrique Iglesias is readying is preparing to return to the road for a tour of North America for a co-headlining Ricky Martin.
The arena run kicks off on September 25th at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and winds up on November 25th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California with stops at major markets such as the Toyota Center in Houston, Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, and The Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The tour will be Iglesias’s first North American tour since 2017 and promoter Live Nation is reportedly already weighing additional dates in several markets due to demand.
Iglesias will be touring in support of his forthcoming studio album, which is due in September. Iglesias provided fans with a preview of his new material with “ME PASÉ” a new single featuring reggaeton star Farruko.
The full list of announced tour dates
Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Arena – September 25th
Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena – September 30th
Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena – October 1st
Boston, MA – TD Garden – October 5th
Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – October 7th
Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – October 8th
Montreal, QC – Centre Bell – October 9th
Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – October 13th
Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – October 14th
Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – October 16th
New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – October 17th
Miami, FL – FTX Arena (Formerly American Airlines Arena) – October 22nd
Miami, FL – FTX Arena (Formerly American Airlines Arena) – October 23rd
Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – October 29th
Orlando, FL – Amway Center – October 30th
Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – November 3rd
Houston, TX – Toyota Center – November 5th
San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center – November 6th
Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena – November 7th
El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center – November 10th
Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena – November 11th
Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center – November 13th
San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose – November 14th
Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center – November 18th
Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center – November 19th
Anaheim, CA – Honda Center – November 20th