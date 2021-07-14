Metallica To Celebrate Their 40th Anniversary With Two Fan-Only Shows In San Fran

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Heavy metal legends Metallica revealed plans to celebrate their 40th anniversary with a set of special performances at the Chase Center in the band’s hometown of San Francisco.

The two shows, set for December 17 and 19, will be limited to members of the band’s fan club, who they refer to as their fifth member. Fan club members interested in attending can enter a random lottery for a chance at a ticket code, with reservation winners to be chosen randomly, the band said.

In a statement announcing the shows, Metallica said:

As hard as it is to believe, the band will be turning the big 4 – 0 this October. It’s a wild thing to wrap our heads around… it feels like just yesterday that we were hitting the stage playing our first show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA, in the spring of 1982! Okay, fair enough maybe that wasn’t just yesterday; so many things have happened since Lars and James got together in the fall of ’81… almost 2,000 live shows across seven continents, mind-blowing successes and crazy off-road adventures. It’s been a nutty ride and even though most of the time it feels like we’re just getting started, we’re excited to celebrate the past four decades with you. What better way to mark this milestone than to invite the worldwide Metallica Family to join us in our hometown of San Francisco, CA, where we will be performing two different live sets at Chase Center on December 17 and 19 for Fifth Members only!!

We were so in awe of the love, support, and dedication that came our way during the S&M2 concerts when fans from over 60 countries around the globe traveled to the City by the Bay for the weekend in September of 2019. You guys completely took over San Francisco and the unbelievably good vibes and sense of family inspired us to invite all of you to come back! In addition to our two shows at Chase Center, we will be curating other live music and comedy events, Blackened Whiskey tastings, and so much more all around the city during the long four-day weekend of celebrations starting on Thursday, December 16.

Additional details about the shows will be announced in the coming months and the statement cautioned that the situation may change due to the lingering malaise of COVID-19.