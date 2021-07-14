Serbia’s Exit Fest Draws 180,000 Fans For Europe’s First Major Festival In More Than A Year

NOVI SAD, Serbia (CelebrityAccess) — Last weekend, the Exit Festival celebrated its 20th birthday and became the first major festival to take place in Europe in the COVID-19 era.

The festival, which featured a lineup headlined by David Guetta, Charlotte de Witte, Nina Kraviz, Solomun, Amelie Lens, Maceo Plex, and numerous others, drew more than 180,000 fans for four days of music.

“I believe this is our destiny. 20 years ago, after all the misery that happened in the Balkans during the 90’s, EXIT was a symbol of returning to normal life for the region. And in 2021 EXIT festival is again a sign of normal life after the pandemic, but this time on a global level,” said Dusan Kovacevic, EXIT Founder & CEO.

“The energy created in the fortress when thousands of us were united again, elevated us to the highest possible level and opened a new dimension of the festival experience. I believe that each of us had to rub our eyes to make sure we’re not dreaming,” Kovacevic added.

To bring the festival to life, organizers had to navigate rapidly changing situation on the ground in regards to a persistent coronavirus pandemic that was only exacerbated by the multinational audience of the festival.

Festival-goers this year were required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test in order to attend. Testing was done on site and according to festival organizers, about 14,000 tests were conducted at the festival.