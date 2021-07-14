Christina Erskin, Chris Wiles, Cathy Oates Join Warner Music Australia

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Australia announced it has strengthened its marketing team with the addition of three new senior staff.

The new hires include Christina Erskin, who joined Warner as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Promotions Australasia. Erskine brings almost two decades of experience in the across Australia, New Zealand and Asian markets to the role, having most recently served as Director of Engagement at the Sydney Opera House where she led the internal marketing, communications, and strategic events teams.

Her eight-year tenure at the opera house includes stints as General Manager of Marketing, where she worked with both the classical and contemporary music worlds as well as programming oriented at children and families.

During her time there, Chris led her team as they jointly won awards such as the Mumbrella Australian Marketing Team of the Year, a Gold and Bronze LION at the Cannes Festival of Creativity and most recently TimeOut’s TimeIn Award for the Opera House’s Digital Programming in 2020.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the iconic Warner Music Group at a time of exciting evolution. Joining forces with a new team of marcomms professionals is a unique opportunity to champion Australian and global creativity with diverse audiences at a dynamic time for the music sector. I look forward to cultivating passion, innovation and expertise to grow opportunities for our immensely talented artists and creatives in new and compelling ways,” Erskine said of her new role at WMG.

Warner also announced the appointment of Cathy Oates as the new Head of Marketing – Australian Artists. In her new role, Oates will oversee the domestic and international Australian artist marketing strategy in the company.

She comes to Warner with experience in both the recorded music world, including stints at both EMI Music Australia, Sony, and Capitol Records, but also as an artist manager and music marketing consultant through her company Original Matters.

“My main passion has always been developing and breaking Australian artists around the world. I now very much look forward to joining Warner Music and becoming part of the new team driving their inspiring roster of Australian artists. We are currently facing a challenging but exciting time within the Australian Music Industry, which is all the more reason to return to my record company roots, bringing my experience after a lengthy and eventful stint in management and marketing consultancy,” Oates said.

As well, Warner announced the appointment of Rich Wiles as WMA’s Head of Audience. Wiles most recently served as Head of Digital for BBC Studios ANZ, where he was responsible for the digital content and marketing strategy across multiple channels.

He’s also held senior roles at Disney Media Networks in ANZ, where he played a key role in establishing Disney’s digital footprint.

“It’s an honour to be joining the Warner Music family. I’m looking forward to working with the talented local team, alongside an incredible roster of local and global artists in driving the growth and future success of WMA’s activities in the digital space that resonates with and engages passionate fans,” Wiles said.