Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson Join The Linup For The ASCAP Experience This Summer

(CelebrityAccess) — The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers announced the schedule for its ASCAP Experience series of virtual events in July and August, including a conversation between Grammy-winning songwriters Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson

The virtual sessions are free to attend and take place twice monthly on Wednesdays on a variety of streaming platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and on the ASCAP Experience website.

Those interested in attending can find out more information about the sessions and register for the event at www.ascapexperience.com

First launched in 2020, the original virtual ASCAP Experience drew 10,000 registrants from 120 countries and included over 38 panels, featuring the likes of Finneas O’Connell, Hans Zimmer, T.I., Brandy Clark, Priscilla Renea, mxmtoon, Shaggy, Claudia Brant, Rep. Adam Schiff and more.

ASCAP Experience events announced for July and August:

July 14

“Scoring for Superheroes” — Scottish composer Lorne Balfe will be a featured panelist discussing his previous work (The Crown, Assassins: Creed) and his latest project: Marvel’s recent blockbuster film, Black Widow. Balfe will break down his process for scoring one of the film’s scenes with a group of up-and-coming composers.

“What They Don’t Teach You in Music School” — a candid conversation about crucial career lessons between three top-tier British film/TV composers Isobel Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Emma.), Ruth Barrett (Victoria) and Segun Akinola (Doctor Who).

July 28

“The Art of Collaboration with Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson” — Grammy-winning songwriters Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson will talk about how they’ve worked together and with other artists to create some of the 21st century’s biggest hits. Stapleton has co-penned huge songs with Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Justin Timberlake, in addition to his chart-topping career as a solo artist; Wilson’s resume includes top 10 hits and Grammy winners for Halsey, Dierks Bentley, Adele, The Chicks, his band Semisonic and more.

August 11

“What Every Film/TV Composer Needs to Know About the Business” — A distinguished lineup of composers will offer tips on the business know-how that every professional film/TV composer needs to sustain a long-term career, and explain their own journeys of breaking through and finding success. Featuring composers Siddhartha Khosla (This Is Us), John Powell (How to Train Your Dragon), Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel) and Joel Beckerman, the founder of Your Music, Your Future.

August 25

“Songwriting for the Voice” — Vocal coach Matt Ramsey with songwriter/producer/vocalist Autumn Rowe and Grammy-winning arranger-composer Vince Mendoza will explain how to craft songs that take advantage of the voice’s natural abilities and limitations. They’ll discuss what makes a melody or lyric singable, pitching your song to fit different vocalists, how to leave room for vocals in your arrangements and mixes, and much more.

ASCAP Experience will continue throughout 2021 with additional events announced in the coming weeks.