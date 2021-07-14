BS&E Signs Ticketing Deal For The Barclays Center With SeatGeek

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) — BSE Global, the company that manages and operates Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets has tapped mobile ticketing platform SeatGeek as its official ticketing partner starting in October.

“BSE Global and SeatGeek have similar DNA when it comes to innovating and adapting to the ever-evolving preferences of the live event consumer market,” said BSE Global CEO John Abbamondi. “We see great potential in leveraging SeatGeek’s latest technological developments and collaborating with them on ways to enhance the fan experience at Barclays Center.”

Under the terms of the deal, SeatGeek will take over ticketing for all Barclays Center events, including concerts, and Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty games.

In addition to ticket purchasing and management, SeatGeek will deploy their digital ticketing platform, allowing fans to buy, transfer and scan their tickets through their mobile devices.

SeatGeek’s mobile app also provides fans with additional experiences related to events such as providing a playlist ahead of a concert, purchasing an upgraded experience, or planning their transportation route.

SeatGeek will also integrate into the Barclays Center’s back office, providing data and analytics tools to provide BS&E with real time information on ticket demand.

The deal will also see SeatGeek become a marketing partner across BSE Global properties. The Plaza at Barclays Center will be named SeatGeek Plaza and become an activation hub driven by the partnership.

The Nets will become the third NBA team to sign ticketing deal with SeatGeek, joining the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans in making the switch. As well, WNBA team The Liberty will also avail themselves of SeatGeek.

“Barclays Center is one of the premier venues in the world, so this is a monumental deal for us as we work together to modernize the event-going experience,” said SeatGeek co-founder and CEO Jack Groetzinger. “As fellow New Yorkers, we couldn’t be more proud to bring our leading mobile technology to both our hometown and visiting fans.”