UTA Signs A Fistful Of Country Music Artists

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Two of Henry Paul’s southern rock projects, legendary band The Outlaws and hitmakers Blackhawk have signed exclusive booking deals with United Talent Agency.

UTA will represent both bands in all areas, including live concert bookings, literary deals, film, television.

“We’re thrilled to be working with UTA,” says Henry Paul, a founding member of both bands. “This is the dawning of the return to the road for BlackHawk, and The Outlaws, and getting back to what we have loved to do for so many years.”

“The Outlaws are a pillar in the history and the fabric of southern rock music today,” added UTA’s Alec Vidmar, Greg Janese and Lance Roberts in a joint statement. “BlackHawk produced some of the most iconic songs of ’90s country music with distinctive three-part harmonies. It is not every day we have the opportunity to work with such genre-defying acts. We are over the moon to work with both iconic groups to bring their music to crowds everywhere.”

BlackHawk and The Outlaws are managed by Charlie Brusco and Darren Hagen in the Atlanta Red Light Management office.

“I have been associated with Henry Paul since our early days of the Outlaws in 1973,” Brusco said. “He continues to move fans with his music and I am proud to continue the great heritage.”

UTA also announced the signing of rising country music star Brittney Spencer.

Spencer is lined up to hit the road this summer as a support act for Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, including their short residency at Ryman Auditorium in October.

“We are incredibly honored to represent such an amazingly talented artist such as Brittney,” says Jeffrey Hasson, UTA Agent. “Brittney’s ability to tackle deep and relatable subject matters with such power and control vocally is inspiring. It was clear to us from the first meeting that Brittney has such an important voice for the future, and we’re honored to help share that with the world through every area at UTA.”

“I’m so excited to partner with UTA!” exclaims Spencer. “I’m confident this partnership will aid in helping me find creative, innovative ways to build out my live show and connect with lots of music lovers along the way. Live shows are finally back, and I feel more ready than ever with this incredible new addition to my team.”