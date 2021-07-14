Mike Huaynate, Andrew Mishko And Tyler Niles Partner To Launch A New Independent Management Firm – NoSundays

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Three artist managers – Mike Huaynate, Andrew Mishko and Tyler Niles – have joined forces to launch NoSundays, a new full-service artist, producer, athlete and creative management company.

Huaynate, Mishko, and Niles will all serve as managing partners and will be joined in the new venture by manager Jill Irvine.

At launch, the company’s roster includes ekkstacy, who just spent a week adorning a billboard in Times Square as part of Spotify Fresh Finds program, as well as 24HRS, The Drums, bestfriend, Nick Waterhouse, MadeinTYO, Jacob Munk & Tiggi.

Tyler Niles comes to the new venture after a stint at Indie-Pop Music, where after starting as a part time intern, he rose to Director of Management in 4 years. During his leadership tenure there, he had oversight of all senior level and day-today managers and played a key role in the company’s pivot to digital during the coronavirus pandemic, including organizing one of the first livestream events on Twitch, featuring a performance by MadeinTYO for the release of the album Never Forgotten.

Michael Huaynate began his career as an intern at Warner Bros. Records ebfore he joined Mike Hertz’s team surrounding Lil Dicky. He soon transitioned to managing his own clients, including MadeinTYO, 24HRS & the Private Club Collective in 2016.

Andrew Mishko started as a stagehand for a local production company while still a teenager before he went on to work as a stage and production manager for several Goldenvoice venues and festivals. He’s also done stints as a front of house engineer, stage manager, production manager, monitor engineer, guitar tech, tour accountant, sound engineer and more before he started managing his longtime touring client The Drums. Since then, he’s gone on to manage roster of artists including Nick Waterhouse, Brevin Kim, Cornelia Murr, Ekkstacy and producer Jacob Munk.

“We are so excited to launch NoSundays, a new boutique management and consulting firm that puts artists and their goals at the forefront. We are three seasoned music managers that started in this industry from square one and know what it takes to strategically climb the proverbial ladder and achieve long-term success for our clients across all facets of the music landscape. Because we know what it’s like to be out on the road, to live on a bus, to leave home for months at a time, and to be in the studio every night for weekends on end until 5 AM, we are in a unique position to help usher our artists through one of the most challenging climates the music industry has weathered. We are immensely grateful for the talented artists who are trusting and joining us in this new chapter and look forward to helping them further their visions and achieve all of their aspirations,” Huaynate, Mishko and Niles said in a joint statement.