AEG Presents Names Scott Holtz As VP Of Ticketing Strategy

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced the hire of veteran talent exec Scott Holtz, who will join the company’s Global Touring and Talent division as Vice President, Ticketing Strategy.

In the newly-created role, Holtz will work to expand revenue across ticketing platforms, including leveraging technology to develop real-time pricing strategies for touring artists.

Holtz comes to his new role with significant experience in ticketing both in the world of venue management and as a concert promoter. Prior to joining AEG Presents, Holtz spent almost a decade at Live Nation, most recently serving as Vice President of Pricing and Distribution in the company’s Gotham offices.

During his tenure at Live Nation, he played a major role in driving revenue in markets across the northeastern United States, including Boston, Philadelphia, and New York.

Holtz’s background also includes ticketing roles at the Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport, CT, Mountain Laurel Center for the Performing Arts in Bushkill, PA, Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, and Princeton University, where he helped to launch the their centralized box office.

“I am excited to be joining the AEG Presents team and look forward to working with all of the talented individuals that have a hand in the world class events and tours produced by this organization. As our business looks to a new future and greater opportunities post-pandemic, I hope to bring some new perspectives on ticketing strategy to help increase overall revenue,” Holtz said of his new gig in a press release.

Holtz will continue to be based out of New York.