Desert Daze Returns This Summer As An In-Person Festival

MORENO VALLEY, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Desert Daze, a camp-out festival featuring three days of music at Lake Perris Reservoir, returns as an in-person event in Southern California from November 12-14.

Headlining this year’s event is The War on Drugs who have a new album on the way later this year and will be performing their only 2021 show at the festival, as well as sax legend Kamasi Washington, and singer-songwriter Toro y Moi.

“It’s been a long year+ away from the Desert Daze community and we are really excited about seeing the people that make this event so special, and seeing this beautiful, multi-faceted lineup at the lake,” said Desert Daze & Moon Block founder, and JJUUJJUU frontman Phil Pirrone.

“Desert Daze has been a multi-year journey for KFE and we’re ecstatic to continue–I’m personally looking forward to getting back to work with our teams and bringing this incredible curated event to the fans again,” added Knitting Factory CEO Morgan Margolis.

Other artists announced for the bill this year include Devendra Banhart, Andy Shauf, Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood, Crumb, Yves Tumor, Ty Segall, The Black Angels, DIIV, Kikagaku Moyo, The Budos Band, Moon Duo, Sudan Archives, Deap Vally, La Luz, Sasami, Crack Cloud, SPELLLING, Pachyman, JJUUJUU and Geese, with stage projections from Mad Alchemy.

Tickets, parking and camping passes will be on sale Friday, July 23 and start at $75 for single day tickets, and $225 for 3-Show passes.

The festival is produced by Moon Block and Knitting Factory Entertainment.