CTS Eventim Taps Former Live Nation Exec Jason Miller To Lead Asian Expansion

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and entertainment giant CTS Eventim announced a major international expansion with the launch of Eventim Live Asia.

Based in Singapore, the new venture will focus on bringing international artists to the rapidly growing live entertainment markets in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The new venture will be helmed by CEO Jason Miller, who previously oversaw Live Nation’s Asian touring business but left the company last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CTS Eventim, Miller produced an astounding 80% of the highest grossing tours by western artists in Asian markets, including tours by Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Madonna, Maroon 5, and U2, among numerous others.

In addition to Live Nation, Miller’s resume also includes a stint at Creative Artists Agency.

“The pandemic has created unprecedented global demand for live music and shared experience. With Asia representing over half of the world’s population and its fastest-growing middle class, there is no better time or place to be launching an event promotion company. EVENTIM LIVE’s tremendous resources,

vision, experience, and respect across the live event industry make it the perfect joint venture partner,” Miller said in a press statement announcing the expansion.

We’re delighted to welcome Jason Miller to the team. He has extensive experience in our industry in Asia at the highest level and has an excellent network of contacts. He will enable EVENTIM LIVE ASIA to bring amazing concerts by leading international artists to fans in this

major world region. We also want to intensify our work with local artists going forward,” added Dr. Frithjof Pils, Managing Director of Eventim Live.