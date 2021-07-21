Audio Only Social Media App Clubhouse Drops Invite Requirement

(CelebrityAccess) — Clubhouse, the audio-only social media hangout app that proved to be a hot ticket in the early days of the pandemic, has opened its doors to wider audiences.

According to the app’s developers, Clubhouse has officially left beta and has dropped the invitation requirement for people to join the platform.

“Everyone in the world should have access to meaningful conversations. And the best rooms on Clubhouse are the ones where you meet people from far outside your social circle, with very different views and lived experiences, who change your perspective on the world,” Clubhouse developers said in a blog post on Wednesday.

As part of the launch, Clubhouse has dropped its waitlist system and will be adding those who are currently on the waitlist in waves with special orientation sessions for new users on Wednesdays along with ‘Town Hall’ meetings on Sundays.

“The invite system has been an important part of our early history,” the blog post continued. “By adding people in waves, welcoming new faces each week in our Wednesday Orientations, and talking with the community each Sunday in Town Hall, we’ve been able to grow Clubhouse in a measured way, and keep things from breaking as we’ve scaled.”

As the app exits from beta, Clubhouse also debuted a brand-new logo and a website.

The updates for Clubhouse come just a week after the company launched Backchannel, a direct messaging system. Backchannel allows users to chat with room co-hosts and users in real time, send and receive questions from the audience, plan events, and stay linked in with other Clubhouse users, the company said.