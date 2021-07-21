Warner Chappell Production Music Debuts Brand Makeover

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Production Music, a content channel for the TV/film, streaming, broadcast, sports, and advertising industries, debuted a complete revamp of its brand, including a brand new take on their logo and website.

The rebrand was led by co-heads Alec Sharpe, Head of Business Development & Operations, and Pat Weaver, Head of Production and takes a page from parent company, Warner Chappell Music and includes the publisher’s signature gold ‘crown’ monogram.

The website, which serves as WCPM’s primary licensing tool, also cleaves to design consistency, and includes the new logo along with visual elements in white, black, and gold.

“We’re thrilled for the bright future ahead for WCPM and the opportunity to better serve our clients through unmatched service and a much-improved music search experience. With the support of Roberto and the UK team, this is the start of a dynamic new era in our evolution,” Sharpe and Weaver said.

“WCPM’s global rebrand is the start of a new chapter for us. We have a strong legacy in the production music business and are always striving to keep innovating. This new branding reflects the creativity and ingenuity that resides at the core of our business,” added Roberto Borzoni, Head of WCPM UK.

WCPM’s recent projects include campaigns for the new Honda HRV, the Maserati ‘Behind The Scenes’ sync, which featured David Beckham, and the new Dove Athena ad, the company said.