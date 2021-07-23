Report: Luke Combs To Pay For The Funeral Expenses Of Fans Killed At Faster Horses Festival

(CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Luke Combs has reportedly offered to pay the funeral expenses of three men who were killed in a carbon monoxide accident after seeing him perform at a Michigan music festival.

The three men, 19-year-old Kole Sova, 20-year-old William “Richie” Mays Jr., and Dawson Brown, 20, were found dead in a camper near the grounds of Live Nation’s Faster Horses festival on July 17th.

Investigators believe the three were poisoned by carbon monoxide from a generator that was placed too close to a travel trailer the men slept in after attending the festival. Two more victims remain hospitalized.

According to MLive, relatives of the victims said Combs contacted them with the offer to shoulder the expenses of the three men in the wake of the tragic accident.

“For him to reach out and do that, I don’t even have the words. I wish I could just give him a hug,” said Meeka Sova, the mother of Kole Sova.

Through a spokesperson, Combs declined to comment on the story to MLive.