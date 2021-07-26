M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Leads A Sleepy Weekend At The Box Office

(CelebrityAccess) — Old, the latest movie from noted director M. Night Shyamalan debuted at the top of a dismal weekend at the box office.

Based on a Swiss graphic novel, Old tells the story of a group of vacationers who find themselves mysteriously trapped on a secluded beach which prematurely ages them, which, quite frankly, sounds like most of my own experiences at the beach.

The movie, which was produced and directed by Shyamalan, stars an ensemble cast that includes Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Embeth Davidtz, Emun Elliott, and Kathleen Chalfant.

Old, which was delayed by COVID-19, debuted to an opening weekend of just $16.5 million in the United States and $6.5 million in other territories, for a worldwide total gross of $23 million, according to data compiled by Comscore.

Also new in theaters this week was Paramount’s Snake Eyes, based on a character from Hasbro’s G.I. Joe Franchise. The film, which stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, was given mixed reviews and appears to have been generally avoided by fans, grossed just $13.4 million in the United States and Canada, and $4 million in other territories, according to Comscore.

Rounding out the top three was Disney’s Black Widow, which earned an additional $11.6 million in North American theaters during its third week of theatrical release. The film, which was released on HBO Max on the same day it hit the big screen, has racked up more than 150 million in revenue from North America alone since launch.

In all, box office revenues in North America are off by almost 20% from 2020.