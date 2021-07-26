Beck, Avett Brothers, Wilco To Headline Beach Road Weekend 2022 Return

MARTHA’s VINEYARD, MA Organizers for the Beach Road Weekend music festival announced a lineup for 2022 that includes headliners Beck, The Avett Brothers, and Wilco.

The festival, which takes place on Martha’s Vinyard from August 26-28, 2022, will feature 3 days of music with a bill that also includes Lord Huron, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Dawes, Mt. Joy, The War and Treaty, Lucy Ducas, Lettuce, Aoife O’Donovan, Neal Francis, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Bahamas, Shovels & Rope, Brett Dennen, Bully, The National Reserve, Jeremie Albino and more to be announced.

While the festival does not include camping options for overnighters, festival organizers have partnered with Martha’s Vineyard’s Travel & Tourism industry to launch a new custom built ticket and accommodations website to help attendees find a temporary place to hang their hats for the weekend.

Partner hotels include Mansion House, Kelley House, Summercamp, The Sydney, The Richard, The Harbor View Hotel, The Christopher, Edgartown Inn, Island Inn, MV Family Campgrounds, and NobNocket. Hotel packages begin at $662 and include a three night stay and two three-day General Admission passes.

“We have been working on this lineup for the past two years, building relationships and connecting with artists that we know will keep our audience dancing on their feet for three days straight,” said Adam Epstein. “This is going to be the biggest party the island has ever seen, and we can’t wait to share this incredible experience with everyone.”