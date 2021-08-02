Garth Brooks Concert At Nissan Stadium Postponed Due To Dangerous Weather

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Dangerous weather forced organizers to pull the plug on a Garth Brooks concert on Saturday night, leaving thousands of fans sheltering inside of Nissan Stadium as severe thunderstorms and hail moved through the area.

According to the Nashville Tennessean, officials at the stadium announced a lightning advisory while the opening act – a group of performers from the Grand Ole Opry that included Chris Young, Emmylou Harris and Trisha Yearwood – were just a few songs into their set.

Fans took shelter from the heavy rain and lightning in the stadium’s concourses for more than an hour before concert organizers finally announced the show was postponed at 9:17 p.m., the Tennessean reported.

Organizers attempted to reschedule the show for Sunday, but that effort fell short over the logistical challenges of moving a stadium show on such short notice.

“Unfortunately we were unable to secure adequate safety personnel and provide our standard of fan experience in order to move forward with the concert on Sunday evening,” a statement from Nissan Stadium posted to social media said on Sunday.

Brooks’ team previous stated that more than 70,000 fans had purchased tickets for the show, setting an entertainment event attendance record for Nissan Stadium.

As of yet, no official date has been announced for the rescheduled show but tickets and parking passes purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date, organizers said.