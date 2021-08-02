Comedian Kathy Griffin To Undergo Surgery For Lung Cancer

(CelebrityAccess) — Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin revealed that she’s preparing to undergo surgery as she battles lung cancer.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” Griffin wrote in a missive posted to her social media on Monday.

According to Griffin, she and her doctors are “optimistic” as she was diagnosed early and may not require chemo or radiation therapy as an additional treatment.

Griffin added that she hopes to be back in action within the month.

“It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine,” Griffin wrote, seemingly referencing the professional challenges she faced after taking part in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017.

During the protest she posted a video of herself holding “a mask styled to look like the severed, bloody head” to her social media, which drew a sharp reaction from critics and according to Griffin, prompted a two month investigation by the Justice Department.

She was subsequently fired from numerous gigs, including CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper, and, according to Griffin at least, got her added to the U.S. Government’s ‘No Fly’ list as well as an Interpol travel list.