Report: Chinese-Canadian Recording Artist Kris Wu Detained On Sexual Misconduct Charge

(CelebrityAccess) — Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has reportedly been detained by authorities in China following allegations of sexual assault.

According to the BBC, the 30-year-old performer was first accused earlier this month of sexually assaulting an intoxicated women who said she first met him on social media when she was 17.

The woman, Du Meizhu, now 19, said via social media that she was invited to a party at Wu’s home where she says she was provided with alcohol and woke up in his bed the next day.

At least 24 other women – some of them minors – have since come forward with stories alleging inappropriate behavior by Wu.

The BBC reported that Wu has denied the allegations against him, specifically addressing Du Meizhu’s claims but also more broadly.

“There was no ‘groupie sex’! There was no ‘underage’!” he wrote via social media, according to the BBC. “If there were this kind of thing, please everyone relax, I would put myself in jail!”

Wu first garnered fame as a member of the K-pop group EXO but launched a successful solo career in 2014.