Ariana Grande To Be Featured In In-Game Concert Series On Fortnite

(CelebrityAccess) — Recording artist Ariana Grande will become the latest artist to appear virtually in the popular video game Fortnite when she is featured in a concert series on the platform.

Grande’s virtual ‘Rift Tour’ kicks off on Friday, August 6th and will feature a total of five concerts over a three-day period.

During each show, players will be able to log into the game where they can see Grande’s own in-game digital avatar performing

Along with the show, Epic Games has developed a slew of in-game content, including themed missions and digital merch such as cosmetic items like the Ariana Grande Outfit and Piggy Smallz Back Bling.

Additionally, everyone who attends one of the virtual Rift Tour shows will receive the Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative Umbrella.

Grande is not the first artist to foray into the world of digital concerts on Fortnite. Travis Scott and EDM artists DeadMau5 and Marshmello have been featured in past events.