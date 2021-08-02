Grupo Firme Performs A String Of Sold Out Shows As The Staples Center Re-Opens

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live music returned to the Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 30th for the first time in more than a year as Grupo Firme took the stage for the first in a series of seven sold out shows.

The shows, presented by Nederlander Concerts, are the first concerts at the Staples Center since the venue went dark on March 4th, 2020, amid the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in North America.

Founded in Tijuana by Eduin Cazares and Joaquín Ruiz, Grupo Firme has risen to become one of the leading ranchera bands and were presented with Song of the Year, among other awards during the 2021 Lo Nuestro Awards.

During their visit to the Staples Center, the members of Grupo Firme were welcomed by Staples Center’s Lee Zeidman and Hallie Yavitch, who presented the band, Nederlander Concerts, and TUStreams with commemorative plaques marking Grupo Firme’s milestone as the record-holder for the most shows in a single calendar year performed at STAPLES Center by a Latin artist, band, or group.