Kerrang! Founder Alan Lewis Dead At 75

(CelebrityAccess) — Alan Lewis, a British music journalist who founded the weekly rock and metal magazine Kerrang, and who served as a longtime editor at publications such as New Musical Express has died. He was 75.

A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Lewis was suffering from cancer and Parkinson’s disease at the time of his death, according to an article published in the Telegraph in June.

Lewis began his career working at a local newspaper before landing a job in the glamorous world of music journalism at Melody Maker in 1969.

He went on to launch several music publications of his own, including Black Music and Kerrang!, and served as editor at publications such as NME, Sounds, and Vox.

In 1994, he oversaw the launch of the entertainment magazine Uncut, serving as editor-in-chief of the publication, which covered music, as well as movies, television, and books.

In 1997, Lewis was presented with a lifetime achievement awards by the British Society of Magazine Editors.

He subsequently became editor of the British music monthly Record Collector from 2003 until he announced his retirement in 2011.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn and his sons Simon, Ben and Luke.