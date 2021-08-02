DaBaby Dropped From Multiple Festivals Over HIV Remarks

CHARLOTTE, SC (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper DaBaby apologized for controversial comments he made at the Rolling Loud festival earlier this month that prompted criticism from his peers and colleagues in the music industry and his fans.

The comments also hit DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, where it hurts after he was dropped from the lineups of major festivals, including Lollapalooza, booHooMAN and Governors Ball.

DaBaby took heat for the comments, made from the stage during his performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami earlier this month, in which he said:

“[If] you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put a cellphone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put a cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put a cellphone lights in the air.”

He then followed it up with a series of Instagram videos in which he doubled down on his views about HIV/Aids suggesting that his fans don’t have the diseases.

“I said, ‘If you don’t got AIDS, put a cellphone lighter up … All the lights went up – gay or straight – you wanna know why? Because even my gay fans don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t no nasty gays or junkies on the street,” he said.

He has subsequently walked the comments back, apologizing to his fans and the LTBQ+ community noting that he was “misinformed” about the subject.

In addition to being dropped from festival lineups, DaBaby also drew fire from Sir Elton John, who took to Twitter to post a 5-part rebuttal, calling on musicians to help break down stereotypes about HIV rather than promulgating them.