Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Tops Weekend Box Office

(CelebrityAccess) — “Jungle Cruise” Disney’s newest live action fantasy adventure, debuted to North American opening to this past weekend to $34.2M from North America and $61.8M worldwide, according to data compiled by Comscore.

The movie, which debuted simultaneously in theaters and on livestreaming via Disney Plus Premier, was released after being delayed for more than a year by the pandemic.

Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti, and tells the tale of Skipper Frank Wolff, captain of a small riverboat who takes a group of travelers on a dangerous trek through a jungle in search of the Tree of Life.

Taking a page from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the film is based on the Disney theme park attraction of the same name.

Close on the heels of ‘Jungle Cruise’ was the Hong Kong action film “Raging Fire” which opened in China and Hong Kong this week to $37.3m debut, and “Upcoming Summer” a Chinese romantic drama which bowed in on the mainland with a $20.6 million opening weekend.