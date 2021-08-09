The Eagles Add A Vaccine-Only Date For Their Hotel California Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — While many acts are backing away from touring during the recent surge in coronavirus infections, The Eagles are expanding their “Hotel California” tour with an additional concert in Seattle that will be open to the fully vaccinated.

To attend the November 5th show at the recently opened Climate Pledge Arena, fans will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Children under the age of twelve may attend the event provided they can provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.

The concert, produced by Live Nation, will feature the Eagles performing a complete live rendition of their seminal album “Hotel California” accompanied by an orchestra and choir along with a selection of fan favorites and greatest hits from their extensive catalog.

“Requiring vaccinations is the best way to protect our crew and our fans,” a spokesperson for the band said in a statement announcing the show.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, August 13th with a limited number of VIP ticket packages that will go on sale the day before.

The Eagles lineup currently includes founding members Don Henley, Joe Walsh along with Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Glenn Frey’s son Deacon Frey.