Milk & Honey Expands To Australia And New Zealand

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music and sports management company Milk & Honey announced plans to expand in Australia and New Zealand with the launch of a new regional office.

Milk & Honey Australia New Zealand will be helmed by Daniel Nall, who recently returned to Australia after a three-year stint managing artists at Milk & Honey’s Los Angeles headquarters.

With nearly 10 years at labels such as Sony, Warner, Universal, Ministry of Sound & the BBC, Nall has worked with artists such as Mark Ronson, Muse & Portugal The Man. He also discovered and help to build a career for 4 x APRA Nominated recording artist PJ Harding, helped multi-Grammy winner Rich Costey to deliver multiple #1 hit albums, and helped to relaunch the career of Tommy Trash, among other feats of skill.

“I can honestly say that Milk & Honey is one of the most exciting music companies in the world. Having witnessed the growth first hand, I’m truly honored to be setting up the office down here for the company. I’m excited to expand on Milk & Honey’s roster with a focus on Australian & New Zealand music talent – be it artists, writers, mixers or producers. Our global footprint means that launching local talent into the international market will be a core focus of what we aim to achieve,” Nall said of his new post.

“I’ve been traveling to Sydney twice a year for some time and have been a huge fan of Australian music and the local business for a number of years. It will be great to have a presence on the ground to integrate with our other offices as we make it a priority to represent more Australian / New Zealand talent in the coming years,” added Lucas Keller, founder and President of Milk & Honey Music + Sports + Ventures.

At launch, the new regional office will represent a roster that includes Australian Writer/Producers – PJ Harding, Louis Schoorl, Ned Houston; ex-Aus Writer/Producer clients, Stuart Crichton, Tushar Apte, Whakaio Taahi & longtime artist clients Hook N Sling, Tommy Trash, Feenixpawl.