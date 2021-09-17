Ruby Marchand Named Chief Awards & Industry Officer, Joanna Chu Promoted To VP OF Awards At The Recording Academy

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy continued its leadership shakeup with the appointment of Ruby Marchand as Chief Awards & Industry Officer and the elevation of Joanna Chu to the post of Vice President of Awards, effective immediately.

In her expanded role, Marchand will work with the Awards Team’s Genre Managers on musical outreach efforts in communities across the U.S., seeking to modernize and reinforce the perception of integrity for the Grammy Awards ballot process.

As well, Marchand will continue to oversee both Awards and Membership & Industry Relations, reporting to the Academy’s Co-President, Valeisha Butterfield Jones. She will also oversee the Membership team as well as the leaders of the Producers & Engineers Wing, Songwriters & Composers Wing and GRAMMY U.

Prior to joining the Recording Academy’s executive team, Marchand held several elected leadership roles at the Academy, including serving as Governor and Vice President of the New York Chapter, where she chaired GRAMMY In The Schools for more than 12 years, starting in 2004.

In 2011, Marchand was elected a National Trustee from the New York Chapter and went on to serve for two terms in the role. In 2015, she was was elected Vice Chair of the Academy by the National Board of Trustees and served in that role until 2019.

She also held senior roles at Warner Music Group, including vice president of international A&R for 25 years, head of A&R for Cordless Recordings and Rykodisc, and senior vice president of revenue and repertoire assurance. She is also a former executive-in-residence and adjunct professor at NYU Steinhardt’s Music Business Program.

In the newly created role of Vice President of Awards, Chu will lead the awards team through all aspects of Grammy season. Chu will also support Marchand and her Academy initiatives throughout the Awards process, with a special focus on fostering Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Chu previously held Director and Managing Director roles in the Recording Academy’s Awards Department. She also toiled in Silicon Valley for more than 15 years as one of the few female software engineers in the aerospace industry before making the transition to the music industry.

“I am proud to welcome Ruby and Joanna into their new positions as we work to enhance our awards processes from the inside out,” Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said. “Their expertise in this space is highly valuable as we continue to refine the Recording Academy’s role in the music industry and work to provide the highest quality of service to our members.”