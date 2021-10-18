Apple Music Adds A New Voice-Activated Subscription Plan

CUPERTINO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Apple announced a new subscription tier for their on-demand streaming service that allows users to access Apple’s library of recorded music through the company’s digital assistant, Siri, for $4.99 per month.

“Apple Music and Siri are natural partners and already work seamlessly together,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “With Siri actively used on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, we are thrilled to add this new plan that delivers an effortless music experience just by using your voice and makes Apple Music accessible to even more people around the world.”

Users can active a subscription to Apple Music through the a voice request to the Siri app, or by signing up through the conventional process.

Once signed up, users can request Siri to play particular songs, playlists, something to match a mood, or to play additional songs like the one they are currently listening to. The music can be streamed through any Siri-enabled devices, including HomePod mini, AirPods, iPhone, or any other Apple device, and when using CarPlay.

Apple also announced plans to expand their current playlist offerings with hundreds of new mood and activity playlists created by Apple’s editorial team.

The Apple Music Voice Plan will be available later this fall in 17 countries and regions, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.