Vince Neil Injured In Fall From Stage During Rock Festival

PIGEON FORGE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil suffered unspecified injuries in a fall from stage during a concert at a Tennessee music festival on Friday.

Neil was performing as a solo artist at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, when the dangerous mishap occurred.

A fan-made video captured the moment when Neil gives a spin with his guitar and then walks to the side of the stage before inadvertently stepping off the edge, falling out of sight into the audience.

Darrell Jenkins, who shot the video, told CNN that the band covered for Neil, playing a rendition of a Led Zeppelin song while stagehands helped the fallen singer.

In another video, the band’s bassist Dana Strum updated the audience on Neil’s condition, telling the audience Neil was having difficulty breathing and was being treated medically. Strum added that Neil wanted to return to the stage to finish the show but was advised against it.

Eddie Trunk, who hosted the festival, confirmed the fall on social media, writing: “Vince slipped and fell off the stage tonight at Monsters on the Mountain here in Pigeon Forge. Vince had been moving & singing great before the accident. He’s at hospital now getting care & X Rays. More when I hear. Get well VN!”

Neil is lined up to perform with Mötley Crüe as part of a stadium-oriented package tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts starting in June.