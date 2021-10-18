More Than 100,000 Fans Tuned Into Firefly’s Livestream

(CelebrityAccess) — Mandolin provided livestreaming services for the Firefly Music festival last month and revealed some of the key streaming stats from the event.

According to Mandolin, the festival stream was watched by more than 100,000 fans across the entirety of the event, which covered 70 different artists performances spread across 4 different stages.

Those fans tuned in for an average of 78 minutes each, with a total time watched of 1,771,980 minutes, which works out to 29,533 hours of viewership.

The festival’s livestream drew an international audience, with fans from 134 different countries around the world tuning into the festival.

As for what the fans watched, most tuned into sets from the festival’s main ‘Firefly’ stage and the most views went to Billie Eilish for her headlining performance.

Notably, more than half of all viewers stuck around for at least two different artist performances, suggesting some viewer engagement but that was undercut by the 48,545 chats sent during the festival, which equates to one comment per 37 minutes of viewership.

Firefly took place at The Woodlands, in Dover, Delaware in September with a lineup that included Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, The Killers, Lizzo, Phoebe Bridgers, Marc Rebillet, Cage The Elephant, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Diplo, Glass Animals, Megan Thee Stallion and Machine Gun Kelly.