The King of Latin Music, Roberto Carlos, Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary Latin recording artist Roberto Carlos announced plans for a major international tour, including dates in the U.S. and Canada, as well as Europe and Brazil in early 2022.

The tour is scheduled to kick off at FTX Arena in Miami on April 22nd with eleven additional north American dates before concluding at The Forum in Los Angeles on May 22nd.

He’s also lined up for dates in Mexico in March, and Brazil in early April, as well as European dates that have yet to be revealed.

“Despite the fact that my albums are what have showcased my voice, my live performances are what makes me most happy in my career,” Carlos said in a press statement announcing the tour. “To know that I will be near to my so-dear public excites me and fills me with joy. I feel more alive on stage than in any other place.”

Tickets to the Roberto Carlos USA & CANADA Tour 2022 will be available at 10 a.m. local time on October 22 in each of the touring cities, and they can be purchased through www.Ticketmaster.com and the box offices of each venue.

Carlos is one of the biggest recording artists in history, with more than 150 million albums sold over the course of a long and storied career.