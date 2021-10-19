One Killed, Two Injured In Two Separate Falls During A Phish Concert At The Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — One person was killed and two others suffered injuries in two separate falls from the upper seating levels on Sunday night during a Phish concert at the Chase Center.

Police told local news outlets, including KPIX 5 that police responded to a call for medical assistance at the Chase Center at around 8:55 p.m. when responding officers found a man who appeared to have suffered serious injuries in a fall.

“Medics arrived and immediately provided medical treatment, but despite the efforts of the emergency responders the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased,” a police spokesperson told KPIX.

A witness told KPIX that the man fell from the upper decks into seating in Section 116 during the first of two sets performed by Phish on Sunday.

Approximately 45 minutes later, police were called again after an adult male fell from section 214 and struck another man below.

Both of the victims in the second fall were transported to local hospitals for medical care with non-life-threatening injuries.