The Unison Fund Names Maureen Spillane Senior Manager Of Operations

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s industry-facing charity, the Unison Fund announced the appoint of industry veteran, Maureen Spillane, to the newly created role of Senior Manager of Operations.

Reporting to Unison Fund Executive Director, Amanda Power, Spillane will focus on the growth of the Unison Fund as it serves its commitment to the health and welfare of the extended family of the Canadian music industry.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Maureen join the Unison team in the newly created role of Senior Manager of Operations,” says Power. “It has been an extremely challenging time for the music industry, and throughout all of it, Unison has continued to support the music community.”

“We are thrilled to have Maureen’s experience as we continue to grow and adapt our programs and provide necessary resources during difficult times, now and in the future,” Power added.

Spillane has significant experience in both the music industry, with roles at Outside Music, where she helped the indie distributor to launch their branded label, and as a market manager with numerous Canadian and international indie labels.

More recently, she started the marketing and project management company Sounder Consulting, which represented new and established artists as well as labels groups such as [PIAS].