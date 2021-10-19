ASM Global Forms A JV With Marketplace Events

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global and business-to-consumer event producer Marketplace Events, announced the formation of a joint venture that will drive content across ASM Global’s portfolio of 200 venues throughout North America.

The partnership will leverage ASM Global’s event production expertise and reach to bring Marketplace Events shows to a wider audience.

Marketplace Events currently produces show every five days in North America, including home, home and garden, wedding, and holiday categories, among others.

Marketplace Events will also utilize ASM Global’s production expertise and marketing resources to increase exposure and improve guest

The company currently executes shows in 34 markets that attract more than 2 million visitors annually. ASM Global and Marketplace Evens partnered in a new, annual home shows to take place at Houston’s NRG Park in February and October, beginning in spring 2022.

The partners also announced a third annual home show to be held in the Jacksonville market, to take place beginning May 2022.

“In partnership with ASM’s diverse portfolio, depth of resources, unparalleled track record and event programming knowledge, we will now have the opportunity to produce more consumer shows with more total square footage in North America than any company ever,” said Tom Baugh, CEO of Marketplace Events.