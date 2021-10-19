Celine Dion Delays The Launch Of Her Latest Vegas Residency Due To Health Issues

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian singer Celine Dion announced that she’s postponing the launch of her new Las Vegas residency due to “unforeseen medical symptoms.”

According to a statement from Dion, she has been experiencing severe muscle spasms that prevent her from performing. She’s currently undergoing medical evaluation and treatment for her affliction but has been forced to delay the launch of her residency Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas and cancel a number of scheduled performances.

Affected shows include performances on November 5 to 20, 2021 and January 19 to February 5, 2022.

In a statement announcing the delay, Dion said: “I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it’s absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I’m letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

“Celine is family to us, and the most important thing now is for her to focus on feeling better,“ added John Meglen, President and Co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents. “In our two-decade long relationship with Celine, we’ve certainly learned how dedicated and resilient she is, and that she is most happy when she’s on stage doing what she loves most, performing for her fans. We’re ready to announce new Las Vegas show dates whenever Celine is ready.”

“If there’s anything these trying times have taught us, it’s that nothing is more important than your wellbeing,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “While we are eager to debut the theatre, we support Celine in what we know was an incredibly difficult decision to delay her shows. On behalf of the entire Resorts World Las Vegas family, we wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her to her new home when she feels ready and able to perform again.”